PM Imran Khan unfollows Hamid Mir on Twitter

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The PTI supporters had been carrying out a campaign against Hamid Mir and now the prime minister has unfollowed him on Twitter.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has stopped following renowned journalist Hamid Mir on Twitter.

According to reports on social media, Hamid Mir has been constantly criticising the government following the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The journalist even resorted to personal attacks against the prime minister in one of his shows. Some journalists are speaking against the media censorship in the present government.

However, the government has rejected the claims against freedom of speech.

Earlier, Hamid Mir’s video had also gone viral on social media where he demanded his arrest which was termed by the PTI supporters as propaganda against the government under the guise of freedom of media.

Following this, the PTI supporters had been carrying out a campaign against Hamid Mir and now the prime minister has unfollowed him on Twitter.

The prime minister followed only 18 people on Twitter including Hamid Mir. He unfollowed him after Hamid Mir made a series of comments against rising censorship in PTI’s government and termed Imran Khan’s rule a civilian dictatorship.