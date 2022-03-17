UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Urges Expatriates To Make Safe Investment In CBD, RUDA Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 04:07 PM

PM Imran Khan urges expatriates to make safe investment in CBD, RUDA projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that there were massive investment opportunities available for overseas Pakistanis to make safe investments in Central Business District (CBD) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that there were massive investment opportunities available for overseas Pakistanis to make safe investments in Central business District (CBD) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) projects.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review progress on the projects, said record revenue of Rs. 57.88 billion had been generated during two auctions of commercial plots in CBD.

Appreciating the efforts of CBD team, the prime minister said the government had targeted dead capital, lying unutilized throughout the country and had converted it into sustainable revenue generating initiatives.

He viewed that unplanned and unmanaged urban sprawl would affect food security where green areas were being converted to housing and commercial areas.

He said that government was adopting environment friendly approach for new urban projects to cater for residential and commercial requirements as well as preserving green areas.

The prime minister directed the Punjab government to take legal action against illegal housing societies, selling land in flood plains thereby risking the lives and investments of the general public.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed about progress of CBD and RUDA projects including Lahore's first Downtown auctions, captive power plant construction, Chahar Bagh, Rakh Jhok National Park, RUDA Technology Park, 10,000 apartments District, dedicated for overseas Pakistanis, waste water treatment plant and other amenities.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Information Minister of State Farrukh Habib, SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officers attended the meeting.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Advisor to CM Punjab Dr. Salman Shah and senior officers joined via video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Information Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Water Shaukat Tarin Naya Pakistan Progress Bagh Ali Haider Government Billion Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Visitor arrivals in Macao rise 53.5 pct in Februar ..

Visitor arrivals in Macao rise 53.5 pct in February

48 seconds ago
 CM approves strategy to make Peshawar drug free ci ..

CM approves strategy to make Peshawar drug free city

50 seconds ago
 Shiffrin wins overall World Cup alpine ski title

Shiffrin wins overall World Cup alpine ski title

52 seconds ago
 KP Right to Information Act gives citizen right to ..

KP Right to Information Act gives citizen right to receive information-Commissio ..

54 seconds ago
 Tonga reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Tonga reports two more COVID-19 deaths

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Society of Nephrology to hold Int' confer ..

Pakistan Society of Nephrology to hold Int' conference in Quetta

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>