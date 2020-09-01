PM Imran Khan vision a guarantee of success at global level: Munaza

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) MNA Munaza Hassan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision has become a guarantee of success at the global level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) MNA Munaza Hassan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision has become a guarantee of success at the global level.

In a tweet, she said that International donors have announced their support for the Prime Minister's five projects to combat climate change, including waste disposal, the Clean Green Pakistan project and 15 national parks for forest protection.