PM Imran Khan Visit To China Will Further Strengthen Bilateral Relations: Naghmana Hashmi

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Pakistan's former ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi Thursday said that Pakistan always enjoys a deep-rooted relationship with China and Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China would further cement the bilateral relations between the two countries

Pakistani government and the people of China always regard Pakistan as their true friend and hoped that existing relations between the two countries would further strengthen in time to come, she said while speaking to the ptv news channel.

Chinese government support with Pakistan would further enhance in every field including sports, she said, adding, China-Pakistan relationship is still unique and over the 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the strategic friendship has been rock-solid despite the changing international situation.

She said Pakistan and China have always stood by each other in difficult times, adding, the "main purpose of the visit is to express solidarity with China" amid a diplomatic boycott by some countries.

Former Ambassador said that China had appreciated Pakistan's positive response after the COVID-19 critical situation and efforts for promoting peace in the region.

"Pakistan and China's strong ties are and were always better," she said, adding, China has always supported Pakistan on important regional issues, including the Kashmir dispute.

