PM Imran Khan Warns World Community About Nazi-Inspired Ideology In India

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:09 PM

The Prime Minister has urged the international community to play their role to stop bloodshed before it is too late.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the world community about Nazi-inspired ideology that have taken control over nuclear-armed India, urging it to act before it is too late to prevent bloodshed.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran has said that the 200-million strong Muslim minority is under attack in India. He has warned that the bloodshed will get worse if nothing is done to stop it. He wrote: “ Today, in India, we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed," he wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, PM Khan wrote: “ As I had predicted in my address to the United Nations General Assembly last year, once the genie is out of the bottle, the bloodshed will get worse. Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the beginning: now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted.

The world community must act now,”.

He also issued a stark warning to anyone hoping to incite similar unrest in Pakistan.

The PM also issued clear warning to anyone making efforts to hatch the similar unrest in Pakistan. He tweeted: “I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country,”.

At least 24 people are dead and hundred others are severely injured in New Dehli after the anti-Muslims protests turned violent in India over controversial citizenship law. According to Indian media reports, the local police have failed to control the Hindu protests who are setting houses of Muslims, their mosques on fire and attacking the innocent Muslims in the city.

