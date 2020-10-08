UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan's 68th Birthday Celebrated

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

PM Imran Khan's 68th birthday celebrated

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Raja Azhar organized a ceremony to celebrate 68th birthday of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Raja Azhar organized a ceremony to celebrate 68th birthday of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the metropolis.

PTI Karachi's President Khurrum Sher Zaman, MNA Fahim Khan and a large number of PTI workers participated in the birthday celebrations.

A cake was cut to celebrate birthday of the Prime Minister.

Khurrum Sher Zaman, on the occasion, said that Imran Khan gave a new direction to the youth of the country.

He paid tributes to the PM for his political struggle for 25 years.

MNA Fahim Khan said that the country was on the path to development in the leadership of the PM.

He said, 'PM will make Pakistan a developed country.'MPA Raja Azhar felicitated the PM on his birthday and prayed for his health and life.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

9 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

18 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

1 minute ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

1 minute ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.