PM Imran Khan's Appeal For Debt Relief From World Voice Of Poor People Of Developing Countries: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the challenge of the pandemic of coronavirus has shaken the health-care system and economy of the world, especially in developing countries.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal for debt relief from the world was the voice of the poor people of developing countries.

In developing countries, the social and economic impacts of coronavirus spread could be profound, she opined.

She said that an effective global response to the pandemic was need of the hour.

She urged the world institutions like the United Nations (UN) to play a leading role in providing resources and relief to the people of the third world countries while remaining committed to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights(UDHR).

