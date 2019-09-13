Former PM Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Atiq Friday lauded Prime minister Imran Khan for his continued struggle for Kashmir cause towards right direction and for holding historic gathering in Muzaffarabad today (Friday) to exposed the RSS and BJP's fascist Indian ideology in front of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Former PM Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Atiq Friday lauded Prime minister Imran Khan for his continued struggle for Kashmir cause towards right direction and for holding historic gathering in Muzaffarabad today (Friday) to exposed the RSS and BJP's fascist Indian ideology in front of the world.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said the Pakistani nation, political parties, government and military leadership were on the same page for demanding solution to perennial Kashmir issue according to the United Nations resolution in its charter.

He said Pakistani government has conveyed a strong message to the Kashmiris that they were not alone in this time of trouble and Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

The Kashmiris are determined to get their right of plebiscite, he added.

I am expecting other countries of the world to support the stance of Pakistan and urge India to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination, he added.

He has also appealed to India to ease the current lock down and curfew and ensure people access to basic remedies, adding, it is a matter of serious concern for human rights champions that Indian Occupied Kashmir is under continued siege for more than 40 days and Indian brutal troops are using every instrument to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle.

He said PTI's government has presented Kashmir case very effectively and India's stance has no weight at international front.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of the people of Kashmir for effectively presenting the Kashmir case in front of the international community, he mentioned.