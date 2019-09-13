UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan's Continued Struggle For Kashmir Cause Lauded

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

PM Imran Khan's continued struggle for Kashmir cause lauded

Former PM Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Atiq Friday lauded Prime minister Imran Khan for his continued struggle for Kashmir cause towards right direction and for holding historic gathering in Muzaffarabad today (Friday) to exposed the RSS and BJP's fascist Indian ideology in front of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Former PM Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Atiq Friday lauded Prime minister Imran Khan for his continued struggle for Kashmir cause towards right direction and for holding historic gathering in Muzaffarabad today (Friday) to exposed the RSS and BJP's fascist Indian ideology in front of the world.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said the Pakistani nation, political parties, government and military leadership were on the same page for demanding solution to perennial Kashmir issue according to the United Nations resolution in its charter.

He said Pakistani government has conveyed a strong message to the Kashmiris that they were not alone in this time of trouble and Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

The Kashmiris are determined to get their right of plebiscite, he added.

I am expecting other countries of the world to support the stance of Pakistan and urge India to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination, he added.

He has also appealed to India to ease the current lock down and curfew and ensure people access to basic remedies, adding, it is a matter of serious concern for human rights champions that Indian Occupied Kashmir is under continued siege for more than 40 days and Indian brutal troops are using every instrument to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle.

He said PTI's government has presented Kashmir case very effectively and India's stance has no weight at international front.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of the people of Kashmir for effectively presenting the Kashmir case in front of the international community, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World United Nations Same Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral Government Weight PTV

Recent Stories

45% Pakistanis find overseas Pakistanis to be more ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 37 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Death toll from Spain floods rises to three

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy Says New Lists Being Prepared for Next S ..

1 minute ago

Dutch Prosecutors Refuse to Disclose Status of MH1 ..

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy Says 'Cautious' About Idea of Peacekeepe ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.