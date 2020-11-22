UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan's Far-sighted Policies Yielding Good Results: Aleem

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan has said the textile industry is heading towards progress due to far-sighted policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said this while talking to party workers here on Sunday. He said that revival of textile industry would help in creating employment opportunities for people.

Export of the country would increase with strengthening of textile industry while the country's economy would also improve, he added.

Aleem Khan said the national economy was stabilizing and economic indicators were clearly identifying this.

The minister said the country was heading towards stability, adding that under the able leadership of PM Imran Khan more achievements would be made in other sectors in coming days.

More Stories From Pakistan

