PM Imran Khan’s Focal Person Loses Twitter Account For Tweeting Against Indian PM Modi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:13 PM

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter account for tweeting against Indian PM Modi

Dr. Arslan Khalid—the focal person of PM Imran Khan—has said that he tweeted against Modi and tried to expose RSS and Modi for their fascist ideology but Twitter blocked his account and deprived him of his right to freedom  of expression.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) Dr. Arslan Khalid—the focal person of Prime Minister Imran Khan, lost his account just for making a tweet against Indian Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Arslan Khalid criticized Prime Minister Modi for making decision which caused him trouble in the past.

He wrote: “World remembers how last time Mr. @narendramodi had to put blame on non availaibility of Rafale planes to cover for the Abhinandan embarrassment so word of advice ;Don't even think of doing anything for which you have to find silly excuses later,”.

Later, he said his account was blocked by Twitter over his tweet.

He said he made this tweet five days ago and he provided Twitter his point of view but they rejected his view and blocked his account.

He had written earlier that it was not a co-incidence that Modi and RSS both were inspired by Hitler and his actions. And Modi has just one agenda and that is to establish Hindu supremacist government in India.

Many journalists and politicians in Pakistan have lost their twitter accounts as they do not know about the causes of blockage of their accounts.

