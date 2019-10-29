UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan's Government Stronger, Untroubled Despite Mass Anti-government Protests

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is stronger and untroubled under brave leadership of prime minister Imran Khan, despite mass anti-government protests announced by JUI-F chief in country.

Talking to private news channel, he said Imran Khan's government will welcome JUI-F Mulana Fazal Rehman peaceful protest as PTI always stands with democratic rights of the people.

He said it was the democratic right of the opposition to hold protest and that the PTI government could not usurp their rights if they are holding their protest in a peaceful way.

Minister said that the government had devised a strategy and strict action would be taken against protesters in case of violation of laws.

He said when PTI was in opposition and announced anti-government protests the past corrupt government arrested our party members and made hurdles for Dharna protesters but now PTI government will not make any hurdle for opposition and would allow them for complete peaceful Azadi March.

He further regretted that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to divert the local and international media's attention from Kashmir issue by launching the so-called Azadi March.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been highlighting the Kashmir issue in a befitting manner which was not acceptable to the country's enemies.

He also assured that if Mulana held a peaceful Azadi march in Islamabad PTI government will help him in respectful manners.

