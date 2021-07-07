QUETTA, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Leader Balochistan Awami Party, Ramin Jan Muhammad Hassni on Wednesday said Balochistan has always been close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the historical development package of Rs 731 billion would bring real change in the province.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader told APP that the Federal government has initiated 131 development projects worth Rs 731 billion in line with its vision of focusing Balochistan.

Hassni said it was for the first time that such development works were being executed in Balochistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Under these schemes, basic facilities like water and electricity would be provided to the people of Balochistan, particularly of Gwadar, he underlined.

Moreover, schools, colleges, hospitals and roads would be built, besides internet connectivity would also be enhanced in the province, he added.

The BAP leader was of the view that provision of basic facilities including electricity, water and health was the prime focus of the federal government.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal the government was prioritizing development in far-flung areas of Balochistan.

Hassni told that his vision for a developed and modern city of Gwadar was near completion, adding, the recent progress on uplift schemes was proving to be a precursor to this development.

He said Gwadar would be the economic hub of the region in future and the steps taken by the provincial government regarding tourism would benefit not only the people of the province but also the national economy.

He said future of Pakistan was linked to Gwadar as ongoing projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would take the country to new heights of development and prosperity.

The CPEC development projects would also provide the best employment opportunities to the youth of the province, he added.