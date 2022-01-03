Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the name which is globally acknowledged

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister was the man who broke two party system in the country.

He said both the opposition political parties including the PML-N and PPP were responsible to bury the ethics from the country's politics, adding in the past the ruling parties were habitual to arrange lavish parties and dinners in the Prime Minister House but PM Imran Khan removed the tradition.

Shibli Faraz said the government was well aware about inflation in the country as it had made global phenomenon due to COVID-19 but the incumbent government was making its all out efforts to reduce inflation and it was temporary issue.

He said inflation was not issue of the elite class but it badly hurt to poor people and the prime minister was making his sincere efforts to reduce their maximum problems as soon as possible, adding the prime minister wanted to do a lot for common people as he had made a big hospital for them.

Replying to a question, he said in Pakistan no body was dying with hunger but on the other side in India many people were facing worst situation regarding poverty on daily basis.

The PML-N leadership had failed to provide any evidence regarding Avenfield apartment in London till date, he added.