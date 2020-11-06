UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan's Policies Put Country Back On Track Of Progress: Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

PM Imran Khan's policies put country back on track of progress: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communi­cation Shahbaz Gill Friday said that due to his government's prudent economic policies, the economy was revived and has been put back on the track of development, progress and prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said remarkable economic progress has been witnessed in almost all fields of life during the last over two years during the incumbent government's tenure.

Shahbaz said the international companies are approaching to work with Pakistan which is taking place exactly according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He regretted that the government inherited the country with massive crisis of energy and economy but now its back on track.

Replying to a question, Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will win the election of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) as the people of the region had great trust in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He criticized PML-N leader Maryum Nawaz and her father for trying to prove themselves as innocent and attempting to save the wealth accumulated through corruption.

He said convicted Nawaz should return from London and be served with his jail term.

"Maryum Nawaz was not a revolutionary as claimed by his supporters, he said, adding she is used to speak lies and she will definitely failed to impress GB nation in her public gathering", she added.

Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has crashed the country's economy and is responsible for the bankruptcy of Pakistan.

SAPM said that masses knows that people involved in looting the country's wealth for past three decades but now they are blaming others for the deteriorating economic situation of Pakistan.

"The problems and challenges, people face were temporary and a passage to a brighter future," he added.

The PTI government would complete its constitutional term under Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

