QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Central Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardag on Tuesday said that the exceptional reforms launched by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the welfare of the country has put Pakistan on the road to development.

Talking to APP, Sardar Wardag said that last two years were very tough for the PTI government as the wrong policies pursued by the previous regimes had taken the country on the verge of destruction.

"Under the leadership of Imran Khan, the sweeping reforms launched in the fields of economy, foreign policy, departmental restructuring and infrastructure development have started paying dividends," he noted.

Dilating upon the tangible change in Balochistan, he said that during the last two years, dynamics of Balochistan have changed." The previous provincial government used to protest about the Federal government's apathy and ignorance towards Balochistan," currently one could not find any hue and cry about the canter's ignorance as the incumbent government is fulfilling all promises it has made with the people of Balochistan.

PTI Deputy Secretary General said, making Pakistan strong and more stable on economical fronts is the first and foremost priority of PTI government," he maintained.

Expressing his dismay over the unchecked corruption in the previous regimes, Mr Wardag said that national kitty was looted by those at the helm of affairs during last decades.

There had been zero tolerance during the last two years for those involved in looting the national wealth as across the board accountability will go on without any delay.

Commenting on the effective policy adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, he said that effective policies and wise decision of Imran Khan regarding the pandemic yielded positive results.

Millions of people were ousted from their jobs in the countries across the world, whereas the PTI government of gave a huge relief package, wherein tens of thousands of families got relief.

" Imran Khan-led PTI government, in pursuance of its promises made with the public has taken Pakistan on the path to prosperity and development," he maintained.

