BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's positive remarks regarding China's economic cooperation with Pakistan were highly commendable and Chinese side totally agreed with them, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Thursday.

"China highly appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan's positive remarks on China-Pakistan relations. We totally agree with what he said," Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question asked by APP.

Speaking at a meeting hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded China's achievement in poverty alleviation and said it has offered Pakistan a great opportunity to grow its own economy.

He also clarified the misinterpretation of China's investment in Pakistan through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and said there had been no so-called "trade-offs" behind the economic cooperation.

The spokesperson said as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan lend each other trust, understanding and support, adding "Our friendship is unbreakable." He said now, both the countries enjoyed good momentum in their relations, adding, as evidence by frequent high level exchanges and deepening mutual beneficial cooperation, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also produced fruitful outcomes and improved lives of Pakistani people.

Geng Shuang said the friendly cooperation between the two neighbors was in line with their shared interests and it was also conducive to international peace and stability and fairness.

"We will try to build a community of closer shared future with Pakistan," he added.