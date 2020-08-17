UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan's Revolutionary Steps Producing Good Results: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

PM Imran Khan's revolutionary steps producing good results: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's revolutionary steps were aimed at bringing prosperity in the country.

According to a press release issued here, he said that during last two years PM Imran Khan had saved hefty amount of Rs 2,500 billion which was enough to prove his political acumen and competence.

In his tweet, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said the present government had made huge savings in major projects like Reko Diq, Karkey and Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) while new low-cost agreements with IPPs and private companies were also Imran Khan's vision which had given big sigh of relief to the national exchequer.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the success in the gas surcharge case would result in the recovery of Rs 400 billion from private companies as well.

He said that the increase in national remittances was a welcoming step which would strengthen the national economy.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said, "Despite coronavirus crisis, the rise in the stock market and an increase of 13,000 points in three months shows the success of the present government."Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was achieving more and more success on internal and external fronts, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Gas Market From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

26 minutes ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ ..

26 minutes ago

UAE’s constant price GDP amounts to AED368.52 bi ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

56 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

1 hour ago

Kamran meets PESCO Chief over load-shedding issue

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.