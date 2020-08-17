(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's revolutionary steps were aimed at bringing prosperity in the country.

According to a press release issued here, he said that during last two years PM Imran Khan had saved hefty amount of Rs 2,500 billion which was enough to prove his political acumen and competence.

In his tweet, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said the present government had made huge savings in major projects like Reko Diq, Karkey and Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) while new low-cost agreements with IPPs and private companies were also Imran Khan's vision which had given big sigh of relief to the national exchequer.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the success in the gas surcharge case would result in the recovery of Rs 400 billion from private companies as well.

He said that the increase in national remittances was a welcoming step which would strengthen the national economy.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said, "Despite coronavirus crisis, the rise in the stock market and an increase of 13,000 points in three months shows the success of the present government."Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was achieving more and more success on internal and external fronts, he added.