Lawmakers, businessmen and other social circles on Monday hailing the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the US, said that PM would take Pakistan to a new height of development and prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Lawmakers, businessmen and other social circles on Monday hailing the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the US, said that PM would take Pakistan to a new height of development and prosperity.

They opined that PM Imran Khan was a competent enough and had the capability to resolve all issues being faced by the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister on Sunday addressed a record-setting gathering of Pakistani-Americans in Washington Capital Arena stadium with a seating capacity of above 20,000 persons.

PTI key leader Nazar Muhammad Gondal said that PM's address was a pure public representation, adding that Pakistani community in the US made history by according historic welcome to PM.

Eulogizing Imran Khan's address, Gondal said that it was for the first time in the history of Pakistan that rulers were now accountable to people.

Nazar Muhammad Gondal while lauding the affirm determination of Imran Khan, said that such an accontability atmosphere could be witnessed in the country, which was never seen in the past.

Noted lawyer Shahid Zaheer Syed said that prime minister's community address was distinctive as a large number expatriates attended his address.

Professor Khalid Kamran, a noted IR analyst said that there was much to learn from the standing of Imran Khan's against corruption.

"US expatriate community was extremely excited over the Prime Minister's address, which clearly reflects the popularity graph of Imran Khan," he added.

He said that Imran Khan's meeting with US president Trump would usher in a new era of Pak-US relations, Afghan peace process and Pakistan's support for Taliban dialogue.