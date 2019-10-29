UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan's Steps For Minorities Laudable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

PM Imran Khan's steps for minorities laudable

Prime Minister Imran Khan's steps for minorities living in Pakistan are laudable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's steps for minorities living in Pakistan are laudable.

This was stated by Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satunat Singh while talking to the media at the office of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) here on Tuesday.

He said that foundation of Baba Guru Nanak International University and opening Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak was moment of proud.

He said, "We thankful to ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad and his team for renovation of religious places of Sikh and Hindus and security arrangements for their looking after.

Pardhan said that gurdwara Chu Sahib had been functional in Jehlum after a complete consultation with the PSGPC while renovation work of Gurdwara Khara Sahib was in progress in Noshehra Virkan. He said that new Langar Hall had constructed and laser fountain installed at a cost of Rs 20 million in Janumasthan.

Deputy Shrines Imran Gondal and other board officials were also present.

