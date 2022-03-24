UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan's Struggle Is Against Politics For Wealth: SACM

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hassan Khawar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's struggle was against "politics for wealth and wealth for politics".

According to a press release issued here, the SACM said, "It has to be decided whether the aim is to strengthen the country or business of 'Maqsood Chaprasi'." As a result of Prime Minister Imran Khan's sincere efforts, the unemployment rate in the country had dropped significantly, he added.

He said, "The whole nation has stood with the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the fight against the corrupt mafia."He said that the opposition had already shown its cards, and now it should wait for the cards of the government.

>