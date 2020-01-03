UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan's Vision Strengthening The Economy, Bring People Out Of Poverty: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:21 PM

PM Imran Khan's vision strengthening the economy, bring people out of poverty: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday said that economic vision andpolicy of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to strengthen institutions, the national economy andbring people out of the poverty, besides improving their quality of life

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday said that economic vision andpolicy of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to strengthen institutions, the national economy andbring people out of the poverty, besides improving their quality of life.Unfolding the salient features of this mega project while talking to senior media persons andanchors here on the eve of ground breaking ceremony of Allama Iqbal Industrial City, aprioritized project of Special Economic Zone of FIEDMC under CPEC here today.He said that the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan wascommitted to resolving the problems of the people and meet challenges being faced by thecountry.He further said that Pakistan is an attractive investment destination and a large market endowedwith a rich array of resources and exports-oriented companies would find ease and comforts atAllama Iqbal Industrial City under CPEC as exports-oriented companies would add a glory tocountry's exports and thus the country would attract more foreign exchange, which is need of thecountry.

Mian Kashif said there is dire need of focusing development of more Special Economic Zones(SEZs) on the pattern of FIEDMC as these projects would help country enhancing export by $1billion to $ 1.5 billion per annum in the short-run by ensuring effective and comprehensiveplanning.Throwing light on FIEDMC, he said it is a successful entity of combination of public privatesectors partnership and first ever state of the art will ultimately turn into an economic engine ofcountry progress through China Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives.He further said that Faisalabad was strategically located in the heart of Pakistan and was flankedby two motorways passing from its eastern and western sides.

He said that this city has a uniqueprivilege to contribute 60 percent towards textile exports and 45 percent towards total exports ofthe country.Mian Kashif further said that it was not only restricted to textile which was its iconicidentification but hundreds of SMEs hailing from chemicals, steel, food processing and otherswere also playing their role in the overall economy of Pakistan.

