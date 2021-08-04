UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Lauded Over Kashmir Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 10:50 AM

PM Imran lauded over Kashmir policy

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Civil society leader, Dr. Haroon Yawar has lauded Prime Minister, Imran Khan for presenting Kashmir case before the world and designing a comprehensive policy over the issue.

In a statement issued here, he said that Premier Imran Khan had been running a dynamic foreign policy, especially on Kashmir issue.

"PM Khan has succeeded in drawing attention of international community towards Kashmir issue," he said.

He further said that credit went to the incumbent government which raised Kashmir case at international forums successfully.

He said Indian forces had been victimizing innocent Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

He urged United Nations to come forward to play its due role to resolve Kashmir issue. He said that international community should mound pressure on Indian government to withdraw its armed forces from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Indian armed forces have been committing violence against Kashmiri people in IHK," he said.

He, however, said that people of Pakistan would continue their support for their brethren and sisters in Kashmir who had been struggling for freedom from India.

