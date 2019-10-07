UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Launches Ehsas Saylani Langar Scheme In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 12:24 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has launched langar scheme in collaboration of Saylani Welfare International Trust in Islamabad today (Monday) to provide free food to the needy people.According to details, the premier inaugurated the first center before leaving for China.Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said that this program is aimed at elimination of poverty to develop country as Naya Pakistan.While touching upon traders well being, he said the government aspires that the business community‘s earnings and incomes augment.Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar told the langar center that was established in 10 days will serve quality food to over 600 people daily on the directives of the PM.

She further hoped to open 112 langar centers across the country next year.Langar scheme is an important component of government's social protection program Ehsaas.

The scheme, currently being launched from the Federal capital, will later be expanded to the entire country.Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a charity meal will be offered to the poverty-stricken people under this program.This nobel deed of the premier will help to promote the spirit of compassion for the weak segments of the society by serving the humanity, she added.

