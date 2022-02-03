UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Leaves For China On Four-day Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2022 | 11:16 AM

PM Imran leaves for China on four-day visit

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a special invitation of the Chinese leadership, leaves for China today (Thursday) on a four-day visit.

The Prime Minister's delegation includes members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

The leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC.

They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

It would thus renew the bilateral commitment to taking the iron-clad partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights and add impetus to cooperation across multiple domains.

A number of MoUs and Agreements would be concluded during the visit.

While in Beijing, the Prime Minister would also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media.

The Prime Minister will also attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympic Games starting from tomorrow (Friday).

As a global event, Olympic Games foster mutual understanding inclusivity and friendship among the people of the world.

Beijing will soon become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games

