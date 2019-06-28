PM Imran likely to visit US next month

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is likely to visit US next month and his meeting with US President Donald Trump is also expected during his visit to US

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is likely to visit US next month and his meeting with US President Donald Trump is also expected during his visit to US.Well placed sources said a back door contact has been made between the two countries and PM Imran Khan can visit US on July 20.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also accompany him during the visit. The final schedule of his visit will be announced within a few days.