PM Imran Meets Russian President Putin

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:53 PM

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

Both leaders have discussed a wide-ranging agenda in focus relating to bilateral matters and regional developments

MOSCOW: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin today [Thursday] held one-on-one meeting in Moscow with a wide-ranging agenda in focus relating to bilateral matters and regional developments.

The two leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations, including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.

The regional situation, including the developing scenario of Ukraine also came under discussion.

The Russian President also hosted a luncheon for Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier on his arrival at Kremlin, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Russian President.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani.

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani Prime Minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers in Moscow to pay tributes to the Soviet soldiers killed during World War-II.

The Prime Minister laid floral wreath at the monument.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers.

