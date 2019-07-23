UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Met Melania Trump And People Can’t Stop Talking About It

56 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:00 PM

PM Imran met Melania Trump and people can’t stop talking about it

Ever since the meeting between Imran Khan and Melania Trump, the internet is busy making different comments over it.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday arrived at the White House on Monday for one-to-one meeting with the US President Donald Trump followed by the delegation level talks to discuss the bilateral and regional matters.

As the prime minister arrived at the White House, the US President was there to receive him at the entrance. Both the leaders warmly shook hands before proceedings for the one-to-one and delegation level talks.

US first lady Melania Trump was also present on the occasion. Melania Trump was also delighted to receive Pakistani prime minister.

Sharing pictures of their meeting in the White House, Melania said, “Great to have Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan at the @WhiteHouse today!”

Ever since the meeting between Imran Khan and Melania Trump, internet is busy making different comments over it.

People are even scandalizing them and saying the two make a great couple.

Since Imran Khan is called handsome prime minister and Melania makes a fashion statement being the first lady, the internet can’t stop swooning over their meeting.

Here’s what people are saying about their meeting:

