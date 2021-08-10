PM Imran motivating nation to plant trees for green Pakistan: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for State on Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the entire nation was taking part in the government's tree plantation drive due to motivation extended by Prime Minter Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for State on Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the entire nation was taking part in the government's tree plantation drive due to motivation extended by Prime Minter Imran Khan.

Talking to a private channel program he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched a billion tree movement that would help avert the looming threat of climate change.

He said Pakistan was honored with the representation of International Environment Day at the United Nations which reflected that the eco-friendly initiatives of PM Imran Khan were being recognized across the globe.

Farrukh said time was not much far when Pakistanis would be considered among responsible nations for playing their due role in mitigating climate crises.

He said Pakistan was all set to become the largest mangrove growing country as a huge forest was being developed in Balochistan province.

The minister lashed out at previous governments for allowing haphazard construction in different cities and ignoring the concept of town planning in the development of various cities.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government was utilizing all available resources to put the country in the right direction under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, he concluded.