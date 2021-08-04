PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of AJK PM

(@fidahassanain)

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJLA) will elect its 13th prime minister at 2 pm today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of Azad Kashmir Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the prime minister made the decision after “considerable consultations and suggestions".

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said: Abdul Qayyum Niazi is a vibrant, genuine political worker who sincerely cared about the party’s worker.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi won the AJK elections from LA-18constituency and he was not among the leading candidates for the prized post. Earlier, there was competition between Barristers Sultan Mahmood and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan for the said slot.

Each prime ministerial candidate will have his own presiding officer.

Members of the parliament will cast their open votes in front of the presiding officer and then exit the parliament. All the parliamentarians will leave the AJK assembly after having cast their votes.

The PTI with 32 members enjoys majority in the assembly. PTI won the recently-held Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

“Opposition parties PPP and PML-N have decided to field me as their joint candidate for the post of prime minister,” said Chaudhry Lateef Akbar.

He said: “ I urge parliamentarians to vote for me to bring Azad Kashmir closer to Pakistan,” pointing out that during the PPP's tenure, historic initiatives were undertaken in Azad Kashmir.