UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi For The Post Of AJK PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:46 PM

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of AJK PM

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJLA) will elect its 13th prime minister at 2 pm today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of Azad Kashmir Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the prime minister made the decision after “considerable consultations and suggestions".

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said: Abdul Qayyum Niazi is a vibrant, genuine political worker who sincerely cared about the party’s worker.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi won the AJK elections from LA-18constituency and he was not among the leading candidates for the prized post. Earlier, there was competition between Barristers Sultan Mahmood and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan for the said slot.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJLA) will elect its 13th prime minister at 2pm today.

Each prime ministerial candidate will have his own presiding officer.

Members of the parliament will cast their open votes in front of the presiding officer and then exit the parliament. All the parliamentarians will leave the AJK assembly after having cast their votes.

The PTI with 32 members enjoys majority in the assembly. PTI won the recently-held Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

“Opposition parties PPP and PML-N have decided to field me as their joint candidate for the post of prime minister,” said Chaudhry Lateef Akbar.

He said: “ I urge parliamentarians to vote for me to bring Azad Kashmir closer to Pakistan,” pointing out that during the PPP's tenure, historic initiatives were undertaken in Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Vote Twitter Azad Jammu And Kashmir Post Fawad Chaudhry All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Russia Not Informed When Issues With Starliner Wil ..

Russia Not Informed When Issues With Starliner Will Be Resolved - Source

14 minutes ago
 Austrian Plane With Athlete Timanovskaya Aboard to ..

Austrian Plane With Athlete Timanovskaya Aboard to Bypass Belarusian Airspace - ..

14 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi urges India to end state-terrorism as K ..

FM Qureshi urges India to end state-terrorism as Kashmir turns into 'planet's la ..

25 minutes ago
 Russia's Roscosmos Not Inviting Foreign Experts to ..

Russia's Roscosmos Not Inviting Foreign Experts to Study Nauka Module Incident - ..

25 minutes ago
 Taliban Claim Responsibility for Attack on Afghan ..

Taliban Claim Responsibility for Attack on Afghan Defense Minister's House - Rep ..

25 minutes ago
 Theatre Wallay to organize an evening of improvisa ..

Theatre Wallay to organize an evening of improvisational theater

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.