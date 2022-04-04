PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says nomination has been made after President Alvi's letter for the purpose.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed Justice retired Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in a tweet on Monday, said Imran Khan proposed the name of Justice retired Gulzar Ahmed in response to President Dr Arif Alvi's letter for the purpose.