PM Imran Nominates Justice (r) Gulzar As Caretaker PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2022 | 05:44 PM

PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker PM

PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says nomination has been made after President Alvi's letter for the purpose.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed Justice retired Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in a tweet on Monday, said Imran Khan proposed the name of Justice retired Gulzar Ahmed in response to President Dr Arif Alvi's letter for the purpose.

