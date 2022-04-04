PM Imran Nominates Justice (r) Gulzar As Caretaker PM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2022 | 05:44 PM
PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says nomination has been made after President Alvi's letter for the purpose.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed Justice retired Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.
PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in a tweet on Monday, said Imran Khan proposed the name of Justice retired Gulzar Ahmed in response to President Dr Arif Alvi's letter for the purpose.