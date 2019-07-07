PM Imran on two-day visit to Nathia Gali with family

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The prime minister will spend two days in the mountain resort of Nathia Gali.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Nathia Gali to spend some time with family.

He also visited the state guest house in Nathia Gali.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on July 11.

The prime minister along with his economic team will meet business community and take them into confidence.

He will also chair the meeting of development works in Karachi.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had invited PM for this visit.