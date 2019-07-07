UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran On Two-day Visit To Nathia Gali With Family

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 12:13 PM

PM Imran on two-day visit to Nathia Gali with family

The prime minister will spend two days in the mountain resort of Nathia Gali.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Nathia Gali to spend some time with family.

The prime minister will spend two days in the mountain resort of Nathia Gali.

He also visited the state guest house in Nathia Gali.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on July 11.

The prime minister along with his economic team will meet business community and take them into confidence.

He will also chair the meeting of development works in Karachi.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had invited PM for this visit.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Visit July Family

Recent Stories

Fear when PML-N will leak second video: Hamid Mir

13 minutes ago

PML-N changes rally venue in Mandi Bahauddin

19 minutes ago

Dozens of PML-N workers arrested ahead of Mandi Ba ..

31 minutes ago

Singer Ali Noor is recovering

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 7, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.