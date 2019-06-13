PM Imran orders inquiry against close friend and his wife

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) Renowned journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered inquiry against one of his very close friends and his wife.

Speaking in a tv show, the journalist said that the wife of this close friend of prime minister is paying for her shopping through either constructors or through national exchequer.

The prime minister has ordered important institutions to launch a fair probe in this matter. He has also sought a report in this regard, Ghulam Hussain added.

The journalist further told that PM Imran said that he will remove that government official within seconds if proven guilty.

The PTI has been voted to power to eliminate corruption and vows thata the fight will continue till this social menace is completely rooted out from Pakistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a high powered commission to probe the unprecedented borrowing of Rs 24,000 billion in 10 years by PPP and the PML-N leaders and vowed to make an example of all those who ruthlessly plundered the country.

In a nationwide televised address, hours after the announcement of the national budget Prime Minister Imran Khan said, " Pakistan today was economically stable ... I will now go after all of them " (the leaders of PPP and PML-N) and take them to task for ruthlessly plundering the national wealth.

"I will make them answerable. I will investigate, and I will not spare them even if it is a threat to my life," Imran said, after the national budget in which the government withdrew subsidies on many sectors and taxed almost all the sectors.