PM Imran Phones Prince Salman, Condemns Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:48 PM

PM Imran phones Prince Salman, condemns attack on Saudi oil facilities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned attack on Saudi oil facilities during a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Moahmmed Bin Salman on Monday night.During the conversation, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to support Saudi Arabia against any terrorist attack and said that Pakistan will stand by Saudi Arabia in case of any threat to sanctity or security of Harmain Shareefain.

PM Imran reiterated Pakistan's full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity.Saudi Crown Prince Moahmmed Bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia has capability to fight against terrorists.

