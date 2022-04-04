UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Proposes Ex-CJP Gulzar For Caretaker Prime Minister: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 05:58 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had proposed the name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker prime minister

Fawad, in a tweet, said the PTI's Core Committee, which was consulted by PM Imran Khan on the matter, approved the name of ex-CJP.

President Dr. Arif Alvi had written letters to PM Imran Khan and former opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to seek their suggestions for appointment of a caretaker prime minister in terms of Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution.

