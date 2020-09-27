PM Imran proves himself as leader of Muslim Ummah: Kamran Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Sunday said that the entire Muslim Ummah feel proud on Prime Imran Khan for raising their voice in the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

Talking to APP, Kamran Bangash said that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Indian brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that the Indian delegate at the United Nations General Assembly session did not bear and staged walk out in protest when Prime Minister Imran Khan began attacking India. He termed the walk out of Indian delegate as violation of diplomatic norms.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the case and strategy of smart lockdown against COVID-19 in a good manner to save the country from huge losses.

Kamran Bangash said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves full credit and appreciation for highlighting the blasphemy issue in UNGA in a very bold and effective manner that's why the entire Muslim Ummah feel proud of him.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the brutalities, human rights violations and curfew in Kashmir and Palestine which is proud for Pakistani nation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has rightly informed the international community about all illegal actions taken by the Indian Government after revoking special status of IIOJK.

Kamran Bangash said that the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly appreciated by the all walks of life in the world for raising his voice on the plight of Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren, Islamophobia, COVID-19 and alleviation of poverty. He said that PM Imran Khan has proved that he is truly a global leader and an ambassador for Muslim Ummah.