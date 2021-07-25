PM Imran raised voice for Kashmir at every world forum: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is known as the true ambassador of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) as he has always raised the voice for Kashmiris at all national and international forums.

Talking to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegations as well as individuals including Syed Azmat Ali Shah, coordinator for the business community, here on Sunday, he said that the PTI government was working for all factions of society, specially the business community for development and prosperity of the country.

The governor said that the nefarious designs of the anti-Pakistan forces would not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances. He said that the opposition parties were pursuing divisive policies, which were against democracy and country's interest. He said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction with success, and the opponents were finding it hard to digest it.

He said that the PTI government was launching various development projects across the country to provide all basic facilities to people, adding that the people of Pakistan stand by the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Federal and the Punjab governments were working for uplift of weaker sections of society.

Ch Sarwar said that credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for saving Pakistan from economic bankruptcy, adding that today the country was on the path to success in every field including economics.

The governor said the statements and hollow slogans of the opposition parties in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) elections campaign had been rejected by the people once again. He said the time had arrived for the opposition to abandon the politics of stubbornness and ego, and giving priority to national interests instead of personal and political objectives.

He strongly condemned the negative propaganda of Afghan government officials against Pakistan and said that Pakistan had been at peace since day one and was making sacrifices on the front line in the war on terror and for peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan's role was exemplary in all respects, he said and added that the Afghan government should fulfill its responsibilities for peace, instead of pointing fingers at others.