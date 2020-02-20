PM Imran rid nation of exploitative rulers of the past: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that masses had rejected the two political families which plundered national wealth for several decades in the past and Prime Minister Imran Khan was the person who rid the nation of exploitative system of the past

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that masses had rejected the two political families which plundered national wealth for several decades in the past and Prime Minister Imran Khan was the person who rid the nation of exploitative system of the past.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan realized the people's problems and he was striving to redress these problems created during previous governments.

She advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to struggle for return of national wealth, plundered during the previous regimes and launch movement against these past rulers She said that if the masses had power, they would have given exemplary punishment to the persons, responsible for countless children fatalities in Thar and those who had ruined their future.

She reminded the PML-N leadership that during their tenure, rulers were blamed forwheat flour shortage. She said that the entire country knew that the Sharifs had monopolyover flour, sugar, cooking oil and above all the chicken products.