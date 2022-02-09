UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Says Zardari Is Out With His Cheque Book To Buy People

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2022 | 04:47 PM

PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book to buy people

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that he came to end corruption of by both PML-N and PPP as they ruled over 30 years in the country.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Asif Ali Zardari came out with his cheque book to buy people.

He said he wanted to end corruption of both PML-N and PPP and came to power for this purpose.

He said that Naya Pakistan National Health Card program is the major step towards transforming Pakistan as a welfare state on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina.

The PM was addressing at the launching ceremony of Naya Pakistan National Health Card Program for Faisalabad Division held at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said that a huge amount of four hundred billion rupees is being spent on this revolutionary project of the health sector in Punjab only.

He said keeping in view the economic condition of the country; it was not an easy task to launch such a revolutionary project for the provision of quality health treatment free of cost to the common man.

Imran Khan said that the private sector will set up hospitals in small cities and villages under the Health Card project for the provision of medical treatment to the masses at their door steps.

He said that the government is fully aware about its responsibilities to facilitate the women population and in this regard, more measures will be taken for their protection and granting them more rights.

The Prime Minister said that supremacy of law is the basis for progress of any state as in all developed countries rule of law is superior to personalities.

>