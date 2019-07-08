PM Imran seeks details of Nawaz, Zardari’s foreign trips

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The prime minister has also asked the cabinet division to give him details of the expenses on Nawaz and Zardari’s camp offices and security.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought the details of foreign trips made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

According to media reports, the prime minister has asked the Foreign Ministry to submit him details of the expenses made on Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari’s medical treatment since 2008.

The prime minister has also asked the cabinet division to give him details of the expenses on Nawaz and Zardari’s camp offices and security.

The prime minister said that the national exchequer was extravagantly used in the past two governments.

He has sought details of foreign trips made by lawmakers and treatment abroad during the past two governments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly expressed the resolve to make those people answerable who had plundered the national exchequer and burdened the nation with financial woes.

He has time and again reiterated that there would be no concession for the looters and plunderers of the national coffer.

"There will be no NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) whatever approach they make to save their skin. I will make them answerable," he said in an earlier event.

Prime Minister Imran Khan claims during the last decade, two successive governments of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) had burdened the country with Rs30,000 billion debt which was around Rs6000 billion 10 years back.

Two families – Sharif and Zardari – had become billionaires over the years while the nation suffered, he added.