UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Striving To Transform Pakistan Into Islamic Welfare State: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 01:16 PM

PM Imran striving to transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.

Addressing the participants of the exhibition of rare photographs related to Pakistan Movement and history, she said that during the past one year, the PTI government took multiple steps for bringing stability and now it would focus on development and progress of the country, following the model of State of Madinah.

She said "Unfortunately we have got physical independence but we are yet to get economic independence.

" She said Imran Khan, with the support of masses, has successfully broken the nexus of two political families who were ruling the country turn by turn, which was big achievement.

The SAPM appreciated the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications for digitalization of the archives of rare photographs of Quaid-e- Azam and Pakistan Movement.

She said the archived photographs were great asset of the nation whichshould be displayed to new generations so that they may learn about thegreat sacrifices, rendered by our forefathers for creation of the motherland.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Progress Independence May Media Government

Recent Stories

155,000 Pakistanis reach Saudi Arabia

55 seconds ago

Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) Bahawalpur issues ..

56 seconds ago

Press club body meeting held in Bahawalpur

58 seconds ago

Eid-ul-Adha moon sighting on Friday evening

1 minute ago

Brother kills brother in Sharaqpur Sharif

5 minutes ago

Opposition united to serve their own 'personal int ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.