PM Imran summons PTI Core Committee meeting on Thursday: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Core Committee meeting on Thursday.

In a tweet, he said the party leadership would be taken into confidence on different measures including some social initiatives such as Kamyab Pakistan, Ehsaas Programme and Sehat Insaf Card during the meeting.