PM Imran takes local bus to airport, pictures go viral

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pictures of commute through local train are going viral on social media.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan was on a three-day visit to the United States.

After the visit, the prime minister preferred using local bus and commercial flight to return Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pictures of commute through local bus are going viral on social media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has returned after his three-day historic trip to US.

The prime minister preferred travelling in a local bus to reach airport and took a commercial flight to Pakistan. Pictures of the bus commute of PM have gone viral on social media.

Social media users appreciated the simplicity of the PM and are saying this is why they love PM Imran Khan.

Before returning to Pakistan, the PM had meetings with officials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in US.

On this occasion, PM said that he remains in contact with overseas Pakistanis who live in countries where cricket is played. He said that he has a lot of respect for overseas Pakistanis as they work very hard.

The PM’s visit to US was of historic importance as all international media had its eyes on this visit.

PM Imran Khan’s meeting with President Donald Trump was the centre of attention for international media. Both leaders did a press conference together and PM had meetings with US officials as well. PM’s visit to the US is being labelled as an exemplary visit.