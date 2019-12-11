PM Imran takes notice of lawyers' attack at PIC, summons report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of violent lawyers' attack at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and summoned report from Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Azam Suleiman Khan and Inspector General Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir.According to media reports a violent clash that erupted between hundreds of lawyers and doctors today left at least four people injured when the charged lawyers stormed into the PIC and broke windows of the emergency ward and several vehicles parked nearby.Provincial Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan had also been beaten by lawyers when he tried to control the situation.

Meanwhile, rangers reached at the area to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.Lawyers went "out of control" while holding batons and sticks and broke the emergency gate of the PIC after a video that showed doctors allegedly torturing lawyers went viral on the social media.A group of doctors and lawyers started pelting stones at each other in which four people sustained injuries.

Police, who initially exchanged just harsh words and appeared helpless in resisting the charged lawyers, later resorted to tear-gas shelling to disperse them.