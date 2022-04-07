PM Imran to address nation on Friday: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the nation on Friday night.

Fawad, in a tweet, said the prime minister would also convene meetings of the Federal Cabinet and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Parliamentary Committee on Friday.