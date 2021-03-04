UrduPoint.com
PM Imran To Address The Nation Today Evening

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:45 PM

PM Imran to address the nation today evening

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill has made this announcement that the PM will address today at  7: 30 pm.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today evening.

He will address at 7: 30 pm.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill made this announcement. Prime Minister Imran is going to address the nation for the first time after major setback in Senate election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take fresh vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference along with federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Hammad Azhar and others in Islamabad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has unanimously decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

He described the victory of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on the general seat of Senate from the Federal Capital as “negation of democracy”.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the PTI will continue its struggle for the transparency in election process in the country.

Pakistan Minister Imran Khan has decided to take vote of confidence from the parliament following an upset in Senate elections,.

The foreign minister said the decision would clarify everyone’s real position, adding that they will continue to fight the battle of right and wrong.

“Today is a sad day for Pakistan’s democracy. Champions of democracy have killed and denied democratic values”, he said.

Shah Mahmood said that the results of today’s Senate election have strengthened our narrative, and validated our concerns. Every tactic was used to secure win for Yousaf Raza Gillani, he added.

