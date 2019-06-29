PM Imran to again include Babar Awan in federal cabinet

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to again include Babar Awan in the Federal cabinet.

Media reports said that Babar Awan will be appointed as the advisor for Parliamentary Affairs.

Babar Awan was earlier appointed for the same position; however, he had resigned after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference against him.

The portfolio of current federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati will be changed.

One minister would have to resign to make space for Babar Awan as federal cabinet can only have five advisors.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Dr Ishrat Hussain and Malik Amin Aslam are already serving as advisors.

Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan after he was acquitted by the accountability court in the Nandipur corruption reference.

Dr Awan had resigned from the post of Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs in September 2018 after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed reference against him for allegedly causing delays in the Nandipur Power Project.