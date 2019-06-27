UrduPoint.com
PM Imran To Inaugurate Road To Makkah Pilot Project Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:40 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Road to Makkah pilot project in Islamabad next week under which immigration for intending Hajj pilgrims will be cleared at the Pakistani airports, rather than in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Road to Makkah pilot project in Islamabad next week under which immigration for intending Hajj pilgrims will be cleared at the Pakistani airports, rather than in Saudi Arabia.This was stated by Director Media Ministry of Religious Affairs Imran Siddiqui while talking to Radio Pakistan on Thursday.He said in the first phase, the facility will be provided at Islamabad Airport, which will gradually be extended to all cities of Pakistan.

Imran Siddiqui said on this occasion, the Hajj flight operation will also be started from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta, which will continue till August 5.Our Chief Correspondent Abdul Hadi Mayar says Road to Makkah Project was announced by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during his recent visit to Pakistan at the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save Pakistani Hajj pilgrims from immigration botherations at Saudi airports.

