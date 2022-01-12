PM Imran to launch National Security Policy on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the country’s first ever National Security Policy on Friday.

According to official sources, the original version of the policy will remain classified, but a public version of the document will be released.

The policy provides overall direction about national security, focusing on increasing national resource pie to strengthen Pakistan’s traditional and non-traditional security.

The sources said the national security policy is a comprehensive document prepared with input from relevant Federal departments, provincial governments and experts.

The policy gives guidelines for economic, military and human security. It also dilates upon hybrid warfare, internal security and foreign policy.

In foreign policy, peace and economic diplomacy will be focused. Human security consists of population, health security, climate and water, food security and gender mainstreaming.

The official sources said that an implementation framework has been prepared to ensure execution of the policy.

Sources revealed that the policy will be reviewed every year and every new government may also review it.