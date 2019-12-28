PM Imran to lay foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Industrial city on January 03 : Mian Kashif

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial State Development and Management Company (FIDMC) has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) on January 03

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial State Development and Management Company (FIDMC) has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) on January 03.

He said this ultra modern city is being set up under CPEC special priority project which will play a vital role in promoting economic and investment related activities.He said that trade and investment are important pillars of foreign policy of the incumbent government.

Government is evolving the best economic policies under leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.He held special focus is being placed on economic growth in the country.