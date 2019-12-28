UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran To Lay Foundation Stone Of Allama Iqbal Industrial City On January 03 : Mian Kashif

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:21 PM

PM Imran to lay foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Industrial city on January 03 : Mian Kashif

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial State Development and Management Company (FIDMC) has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) on January 03

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial State Development and Management Company (FIDMC) has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) on January 03.

He said this ultra modern city is being set up under CPEC special priority project which will play a vital role in promoting economic and investment related activities.He said that trade and investment are important pillars of foreign policy of the incumbent government.

Government is evolving the best economic policies under leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.He held special focus is being placed on economic growth in the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Company CPEC January Government Best

Recent Stories

Tests of Russian Modernized Tank T-90M Proryv to C ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Military Says to Sign Deals in 2020 for Bo ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine rivals to swap prisoners Sunday: separatis ..

4 minutes ago

Dip in mercury increases demand of traditional win ..

4 minutes ago

Construction of Individual Elements of PAK DA Bomb ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Starts Serial Production of Avangard Hypers ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.