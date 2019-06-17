UrduPoint.com
PM Imran To Regularly Attend Parliamentary Sessions Regularly

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:16 AM

The prime minister has decided to play on the front foot in Parliamentary politics.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to go to Parliament House regularly.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend Parliamentary sessions regularly. The government will respond to the opposition’s move at every platform.

The prime minister has decided to play on the front foot in Parliamentary politics. He will attend all the parliamentary sessions on budget 2019-20.

The prime minister will spend most of his time in his chamber. He will meet various parliamentary leaders there.

According to media reports, PM Imran will spend two to three hours in Parliament House every day. He will attend today’s parliamentary session as well.

The opposition parties' lawmakers on June 11 kept roaring on the National Assembly floor against the government for its actions against opposition leaders and anti-public policies. As the budget was presented a day after the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari and hours after PML-N Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was taken into custody by NAB in Lahore, the opposition benches were charged.

The PML-N and PPP lawmakers, who were carrying placards in their hands inscribed anti-government and anti-Imran Khan slogans,' gathered in the front of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and lodged strong protest against the incumbent government policies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present in the Parliament during the first budget of his government.

State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Tuesday presented the budget 2019-20 in the National Assembly.

They chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan. PPP and lawmakers from other opposition parties held protest during the budget speech. They were wearing black armbands and holding placards to record their protest.

They also torn down the copies of budget document.

